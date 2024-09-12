Haryana polls 2024: Congress releases 4th list of 5 candidates

The Congress had been engaged in seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Haryana polls, with hard bargaining going on from both sides. However, the talks hit a deadlock and the AAP has released multiple lists since then.

Some Congress leaders have expressed reservations over a tie-up with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Thursday is the last day of filing of nominations.

The Congress on Friday declared 32 candidates for the polls, fielding former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

The party had first released a list of 31 candidates and a little later, in a statement, said the CEC had approved the candidature of Balbir Singh from the Israna (reserved for the Scheduled Castes) constituency.

The party declared nine candidates on Sunday. It has renominated all its 28 MLAs. Besides Hooda, Bhan, and Phogat, the Congress has also fielded Mewa Singh from Ladwa to take on Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Assembly elections in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.