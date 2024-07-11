INLD, BSP to jointly contest upcoming Haryana polls; announce alliance

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced their alliance on Thursday and are set to jointly contest upcoming Haryana polls, PTI quoted INLD's Abhay Chautala as saying.

"The two parties have in principle agreed to enter into an alliance for the upcoming Haryana assembly and a formal announcement in this regard will be made on July 11," INLD's state unit chief Rampal Majra had told PTI over phone on July 7.

He said seat sharing and other issues related to the alliance are being firmed up.

Notably, INLD secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala met BSP president Mayawati at the latter's residence in Lucknow on Saturday.

"Various issues related to the state were also discussed by the two leaders during the meeting," Majra said.

All non-BJP and non-Congress outfits should "come together and strengthen the hands of Abhay Singh Chautala, the well-wisher of the farmers and the labour class", he said.

(With PTI inputs)