Kiran Choudhry, daughter join BJP ahead of Haryana assembly polls

New Delhi: Former Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry along with their supporters joined the BJP here on Wednesday, a move which comes ahead of assembly polls in the state due later this year.

Both Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday, alleging the state unit of the party was being run as a "personal fiefdom", in an apparent reference to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda .

Kiran Choudhry is daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal and a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district. Shruti Choudhry was the working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress.

Addressing a joint press conference with the BJP leaders after joining the party, Kiran Choudhry said, "Now I am also painted in saffron colour. But this colour was also the colour of Choudhary Bansi Lal. We merged the Haryana Vikas Party into the Congress 20 years ago. Today, I call upon you to take the flag of the BJP in your hands, leaving the Congress's flag, and move forward till the last moment to ensure the BJP's landslide victory in Haryana assembly polls for a third consecutive term," she said in her message to her supporters who had gathered in large numbers to witness the joining ceremony.