2024 LS polls: NC, PDP clash in J&K leaves Congress perplexed

Srinagar: With two prominent regional parties, National Conference and PDP - the two I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners in Jammu and Kashmir - taking on each other on all three Lok Sabha seats in the valley, Congress has been left perplexed.

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the Congress finds itself in a dilemma as it has yet to decide its strategy. For the Congress, on one hand, aligning with either the NC or the People's Democratic Party (PDP) would mean risking alienating the supporters of the other party, further fragmenting the already divided electorate.

Caught between the devil and the deep sea situation, the Congress leadership finds itself grappling with tough decisions.

Vice-president of J&K unit of the Congress, G N Monga said they were still in alliance with both the parties. “There is some misunderstanding between the two parties and I’m sure they will settle it and the alliance will contest the polls together,” he told DH.