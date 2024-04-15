Adityanath urges people in U'khand to give BJP clean sweep, choose 'nation' over 'family'

Adityanath expressed confidence that Uttarakhand, also known as Devbhoomi, will give its blessings once again to the 'righteous' and not to 'devilish forces.'

"We have seen a changing India in the last ten years. India's prestige has grown all over the world during the period. The country's borders are secure. Internal security situation under Congress was very bad with 150 districts in the country in the grip of naxalism."