After setback in assembly polls, Congress braces for a make-or-break 2024

In 2024, as Congress hopes to arrest its downward slide, it will face multiple challenges, the topmost being finalising seat-sharing deals with constituents of the anti-BJP I.N.D.I.A bloc, which is yet to make any electoral impact.

The Congress will begin these negotiations on a weak footing, having lost the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to the BJP. The defeats have upset the Congress' calculations as it was hoping to sustain the momentum gained by the victories in Himachal Pradesh in 2022 and in Karnataka in 2023.

The losses are most likely to prove demoralizing for the party cadre just ahead of the 2024 general elections as the Hindi belt states play a major role in determining the outcome. In 2019, the BJP had won 141 seats -- 71 per cent of those contested -- in the Hindi heartland.

A poll analyst feels that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are significant for the Congress considering that it has lost two general elections badly. It is a "make or break situation for the party now," the analyst said.

The Congress is now in power on its own in just three states -- Himachal Pradesh Karnataka and Telangana. While Himachal Pradesh is the only north Indian state the party now rules it has just four Lok Sabha seats. However, in the southern states, the party appears to be consolidating.

After being virtually wiped off the Hindi belt, the Congress would need to devise new plans to capture voters' imagination. The BJP has pitched "Modi ki guarantee" and the PM's "four castes -- women, youth, poor and farmers" to counter the Congress' freebies and caste census plans, respectively.

With caste census, sops, and anti-Adani campaign yet to generate any mass appeal, the party has gone back to announce a second edition of Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi hoping to reconnect with the people.

The hybrid (by bus and by foot) Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra will begin on January 14 and cover 14 states.