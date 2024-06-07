Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | After Thrissur defeat, faction feud gains momentum in Kerala Congress

Muraleedhran, who is the son of former chief minister K Karunakaran, was a former MP of Vadakara in north Kerala. This time he was assigned by the party at Thrissur at the last minute after his sister Padmaja Venugopal joined the BJP. But Muraleedharan lost the election by over 84,000 votes. CPI's Sunil Kumar was the runner-up by securing nearly 10,000 votes more than Muraleedharan.