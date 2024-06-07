Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | After Thrissur defeat, faction feud gains momentum in Kerala Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: Unrest is brewing in the Congress in Kerala after party senior leader K Muraleedharan's humiliating defeat to BJP's Suresh Gopi and CPI's Sunilkumar in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.
After Muraleedharan's veiled attack against some party leaders for the defeat, poster campaigns accusing former MP T N Prathapan and district Congress committee president Jose Valloor appeared. Youth Congress leaders also openly attacked them.
On Thursday, Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran called on Muraleedharan at his residence. Sudhakaran later told reporters that actions would be taken against any party leaders responsible for Muraleedharan's defeat. An internal inquiry is being conducted.
Meanwhile, there were reports that the party would consider Muraleedharan as a candidate from Wayanad in case Rahul Gandhi quits.
There are also speculations that he could be offered the Kerala PCC president post, in the due course.
Muraleedhran, who is the son of former chief minister K Karunakaran, was a former MP of Vadakara in north Kerala. This time he was assigned by the party at Thrissur at the last minute after his sister Padmaja Venugopal joined the BJP. But Muraleedharan lost the election by over 84,000 votes. CPI's Sunil Kumar was the runner-up by securing nearly 10,000 votes more than Muraleedharan.
Published 06 June 2024, 21:49 IST