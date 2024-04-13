JOIN US
Home

AIMIM to support AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for LS polls, pact to continue for Assembly elections too

'AIADMK has refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR & NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK,' Owaisi said.
Last Updated 13 April 2024, 14:47 IST

Hyderabad: The AIMIM on Saturday announced its support to the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on 'X' that the 'alliance would also continue for the Assembly elections' in Tamil Nadu, apparently referring to the 2026 state polls.

"AIADMK has refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR & NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections," Owaisi said.

Incidentally, AIMIM had allied with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in Tamil Nadu for the 2021 Assembly polls and contested from three seats. The AIADMK was part of the BJP-led NDA then.

AMMK is a now constituent of the BJP-led bloc in the state for the upcoming election.

Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats.

(Published 13 April 2024, 14:47 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIMAIADMKCAANRCNPRLok Sabha Elections 2024

