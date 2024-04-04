Another Pawar kin joins the fray: BJP MLA's wife joins Ajit's faction, to contest Osmanabad seat

Mumbai: BJP MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil's wife Archana Patil on Thursday joined the Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and will be fielded from Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat.

Patil would face Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar of the Uddhav led Sena, who is a sitting MP from the seat. Before that, he had been the Osmanabad MLA.

Archana Patil is the wife of Rana Jagjitsinha Patil, who is currently the BJP MLA from Tuljapur and a former minister.

Rana Jagjitsinha Patil is the son of veteran politician Dr Padamsinh Patil, who had been an MLA multiple times from Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and had held important portfolios. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009.