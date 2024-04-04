As Amit Shah refuses to meet him, K S Eshwarappa to fight poll

New Delhi, DHNS: Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday said he would go ahead with his plan to contest as an Independent candidate from Shimoga seat as Union Home Minister Amit Shah refused to give him an audience.
“I came here to meet Shah as he called me to Delhi and asked to meet him. Now, Shah’s office said he is not available for the meeting. So, I am returning to Shivamogga and filing nomination as an independent candidate, “ Eshwarappa told reporters.
“When I asked Shah’s office staff whether I could wait in Delhi for a meeting or return to Shivamogga, they said I could return and there was no need to wait,” Eshwarappa said.
“Even if Shah tells me not to contest now, I won’t budge .I am firm in my decision to contest,” he said.
