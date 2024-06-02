Assembly Elections 2024: Arunachal victory indicative of Lok Sabha poll results, says Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that the BJP's victory in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections was indicative of the Lok Sabha poll results, due on June 4.

Sarma, who is also the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional arm of the NDA, said the Arunachal Pradesh results reflected people's faith in the party's 'politics of good governance and development'.

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, Election Commission officials said.