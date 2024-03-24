JOIN US
Home

'Attempt to harass and throttle my campaign': Mahua Moitra pens letter to EC flagging CBI raids

Moitra urged the poll body to promptly issue guidelines regulating the activities of 'central investigative agencies during the period of the Model Code of Conduct'.
Last Updated 24 March 2024, 09:55 IST

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra penned a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, highlighting what she termed as "illegal and disproportionate acts" by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) aimed at "harassing and throttling" her Lok Sabha poll campaign. Moitra urged the poll body to promptly issue guidelines regulating the activities of "central investigative agencies during the period of the Model Code of Conduct".

Moitra has again been fielded by the TMC from her Krishnanagar parliamentary constituency.

