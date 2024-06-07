Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bangalore Rural is my personal defeat, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday termed the defeat of his brother D K Suresh in Bangalore Rural constituency as “my personal defeat”.
“I went astray...too much time was wasted...I went to campaign in other seats and states,” Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar said he was aware that anti-Congress votes would unite in Bangalore Rural. “We knew that all BJP and JD(S) votes, except minorities, would come together. But we didn’t expect that to happen the way it did,” he said, referring to BJP’s Dr C N Manjunath winning by a margin of 2.69 lakh votes. “It’s my personal defeat.”
Asked about Suresh contesting the impending Channapatna bypoll, Shivakumar said he first needs to recover from the Bangalore Rural defeat. “One thing is clear. I won’t sit quiet just because I’ve lost,” he said.
Block units dissolved in Mahadevapura
Shivakumar on Thursday dissolved the Congress Block Committees at Bidarahalli, Varthur, Marathahalli and Hoodi in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment. Committees in the booths, wards and panchayats have been dissolved as well. This was done on AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surejwala’s instruction.
Apparently, the party could not poll enough votes in these places. That helped BJP’s PC Mohan snatch victory from Congress’ Mansoor Ali Khan. In fact, the Mahadevapura segment gave Mohan the required lead to win against Khan by 32,707 votes.
Published 06 June 2024, 23:13 IST