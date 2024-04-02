BJP shouldn't claim monopoly over Ram, elections should be fought on people's issues: Pilot

"No matter how much the BJP tries, it cannot have a monopoly over religion or Lord Ram. Ram belongs to everyone, he is omnipresent, and an attempt to try and limit him to a party or a government is in itself a futile exercise."

Elaborating on the issue, Pilot said, "The Ram temple was constructed after the Supreme Court gave its final verdict which was acceptable to all parties. Now the truth is that it was the Supreme Court that decided what'll happen. We in the Congress welcomed that as did everybody else... that laid to rest all disputes and contentions.”

"So the construction of the temple did not happen because of a party or a government but because of the court's final judgment, which was acceptable and appreciated by all," he stressed.