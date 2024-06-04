Home
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | BJP will come to power at Centre, says Kolar Congress MLA

Congress MLA from Kolar Kothur Manjunath has said that the BJP will come to power at the Centre in 2024, while it will be Congress in 2029.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 23:14 IST
Kolar: Congress MLA from Kolar, Kothur Manjunath has said that the BJP will come to power at the Centre in 2024, while it will be Congress in 2029.

He was speaking to mediapersons in the city on Monday. "The exit polls are claiming that BJP will come to power. Unlike others who claim that Congress will win the elections, I won't lie. It was well-known that the BJP had higher chances of returning to power. Our target is 2029. We are already making preparations to win the next election," Manjunath added.

Referring to the Congress and BJP performance in Karnataka, the MLA said, "In state, there is 50:50 chance. However, in Kolar Lok Sabha constituency, Congress will win with a margin of 29,000 votes."

On former Legislative Assembly speaker K R Ramesh missing an opportunity to become an member of the Legislative Council, Manjunath said, "Ramesh Kumar didn't seek a position for himself in the Council. All leaders in the district made an effort to send him to the Council, but couldn't. In the coming days, he will get good position.

Published 03 June 2024, 23:14 IST
