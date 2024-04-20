JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

BSP announces candidates for Faridkot, Gurdaspur seats in Punjab

Gurbax Singh Chohan will contest from Faridkot while Raj Kumar Janotra is the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Gurdaspur.
Last Updated 20 April 2024, 13:45 IST

Follow Us

Hoshiarpur: The BSP on Saturday announced its candidates for Faridkot and Gurdaspur constituencies in Punjab.

Gurbax Singh Chohan will contest from Faridkot while Raj Kumar Janotra is the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Gurdaspur, said Vipul Kumar, the party's central coordinator.

The names of candidates for the remaining constituencies in Punjab will be announced shortly, he said.

The BSP's Punjab unit chief Jasvir Singh Garhi emphasised Chohan's long-standing dedication to the party as its Faridkot district head.

Janotra is the president of the All India Mahasha Ekta Manch, he added.

The Mayawati-led party has already announced candidates for Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Patiala and Jalandhar.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 April 2024, 13:45 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsPunjabBSPGurdaspur

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT