<p>Moscow: Azerbaijan said on on Wednesday that it had accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join his "Board of Peace".</p><p>"<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/azerbaijan">Azerbaijan</a>, as always, is ready to actively contribute to international cooperation, peace, and stability," Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said in a statement.</p>.Wish the UN could do more, so we didn't need Board of Peace: Donald Trump.<p>Azerbaijan and Armenia were at war for nearly four decades over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and reached a US-brokered peace agreement last August after meeting Trump at the White House.</p><p>Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan joined Trump's "Board of Peace" on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.</p>