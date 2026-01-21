Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Azerbaijan says it agreed to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan joined Trump's "Board of Peace" on Tuesday, his spokesperson ​said.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 08:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 08:01 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpAzerbaijanArmenia

Follow us on :

Follow Us