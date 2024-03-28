Can Prakash Ambedkar's VBA play a spoiler for Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maha Yuti in Maharashtra?

The grand third front being stitched together in Maharashtra by Prakash Ambedkar has raised concerns for the two diametrically-opposite coalitions - ruling Maha Yuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

In the process, Ambedkar, who is camping in Akola, is in touch with Jalna-based Shivba Sanghatana founder Manoj Jarange-Patil, the face of the Maratha reservation campaign.

A veteran of state politics, Ambedkar (69) is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India.

A lawyer by profession, Ambedkar is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and one-term Rajya Sabha MP.

Committed to the Dalit-Ambedkarite-Republican cause, Ambedkar has floated Bhatia Bahujan Mahasangh and later Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which included various groups of Dalits, Tribals, Dhangars, Kolis, Agris, Banjaras, Malis, Kaikadis and other communities.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, VBA had an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).