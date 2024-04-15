Cancel Rupala's candidature for Rajkot Lok Sabha seat: Kshatriya community reiterates demand

Kshatriya community women leader Trupti Ba said, "Rupala has insulted the daughters and sisters of the community and he has to go. Nothing should be done to hurt the self-respect of women and we will not sit idle till our self-respect is restored."

Another community leader Dasrathsinh Sarvaiya claimed “Rupala’s days are numbered and he should not represent the people of Rajkot as their MP”.