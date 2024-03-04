Churu BJP MP from Rajasthan outbursts on 'X' after ticket denial, may join Congress

He is said to have worked hard for the people of his constituency Churu and have started and monitored the progress of all of the Prime Minister’s schemes.

Yesterday, he asked his supporters to be restrained and watch this space as he would be in their midst again, the information of which would be given to them beforehand.

BJP has given ticket to paralympian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajhariya, who also hails from Churu.

Sources say Congress has already sent feelers to Kaswan. Bikaner Congress district head Bishnaram Siyag shared on social media that if Kaswan aligns with the Congress, his win is 100 per cent sure. Sources are also saying he may contest as an Independent.

Kaswan, a Jat, holds considerable influence in the community that forms at least 15 per cent of the total population of Rajasthan and a vote share of 15 per cent.

His father Ram Singh Kaswan, was a three-time MP from Churu in the years 1999, 2004, 2009.

BJP’s offer to give a ticket to young Rahul in 2014 had surprised many. In the 2019 elections, Rahul had garnered 59.59 per cent votes while in 2014 he had acquired 33.97 per cent votes.

Jats are a dominant community in Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar ie the Shekhawati belt of Rajasthan.

Political analyst Narayan Bareth told DH that Jats are miffed with the BJP after the suppression of the Kisan Andolan, where most farmer organisations and unions are led by Jats. The handling of the women wrestlers’ protest also irked the Jats.

“In the desert state, Jats consider Rajputs their traditional rivals and probably the alleged sabotage of Rajendra Rathore’s election was because of the caste rivalry between Rajputs and Jats. Rathore is a Rajput while Kaswan is a Jat. Jats also allege that this new BJP government is a Brahmin-Rajput led government. There are only four Jat ministers and 14 Jat BJP MLAs in the House. Only four Jats could win out of the 17 seats in the Jat-dominated Shekhawati belt. So Kaswan’s joining Congress or standing as an Independent is definitely going to have repercussions in the seat.”