Clash of the Manjunaths: Namesakes from BBP, BJP face-off in Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat

Bengaluru: Dr C N Manjunath will contest the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha election.
No, this is not the same cardiologist in the fray as the BJP's candidate.
This Dr Manjunath holds an honorary doctorate and wants to fight the poll from Mumbai-based political outfit Bahujan Bharat Party (BBP).
Two candidates of the same name in the fray is not a new phenomenon in electoral politics. But two Dr Manjunaths against Congress' D K Suresh in Bangalore Rural adds a new layer to the fight, which is being billed as high voltage.
Like the cardiologist, BBP's Manjunath also hails from Channarayapatna in Hassan.
"Our party is fielding candidates in some constituencies, including Hassan and Bangalore Rural. There is no pressure on me from anybody to contest. My party has given me the ticket. I'll file my nomination on April 2," BBP's Manjunath said.
The BBP Manjunath said he decided to contest because he wants to fight former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's family. Dr Manjunath, the cardiologist, is Gowda's son-in-law.
Reacting to this, cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath said this was an old strategy. "Wherever there's a tough fight and the opposite candidates are doubtful about winning, they try such tricks," he said.
Having two candidates of the same name will not create confusion, Dr Manjunath said. "I'm representing a national party. Voters are well-educated and aware about such strategies," he said.
In the past, such 'namesakes' have done enough damage to alter electoral outcomes.
During last year's Assembly polls, Congress' Sowmya Reddy lost by just 16 votes from Jayanagar. There was another Sowmya Reddy in the fray who got 320 votes. At Holenarsipur, senior JD(S) leader H D Revanna was against another H D Revanna from a party named Purvanchal Mahapanchayat. The namesake Revanna lost, but secured 2,061 votes.
In Tamil Nadu, there are five O Panneerselvams in the race at Ramanathapuram this time, including the one who served as chief minister.
In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Hema Malini and Congress' Rahul Gandhi also had to face candidates who had the same names.
