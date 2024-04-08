Congress a proxy partner in Muslim League's hidden agenda: BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: The Congress has become a "proxy partner" in the "hidden agenda" of the Muslim League, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged on Monday and exhorted people to strengthen the all-embracing "environment of development" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has been on an offensive against the Congress over its election manifesto with PM Modi alleging that the opposition party's poll document carries the imprint of the Muslim League with "every page reeking of breaking India".

Talking to reporters here, Naqvi said, "The Congress has become a proxy partner in the hidden agenda of the Muslim League which is conspiring to create conflict, confrontation and division in the country."