Congress creator of problems in India: PM Modi

Mumbai: Accusing the Congress of “creator of problems” in India including the division of country on lines of religion, slow growth of economy, terrorism and naxalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated that the grand old party’s manifesto have an imprint of Muslim League which intends to further divide the country.

Modi’s statement came in Chandrapur in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra while addressing a rally around the same time when a Congress delegation lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Prime Minister.

“Congress is doing politics of divide and rule…its manifesto is an imprint of Muslim League,” Modi said.

“…some of their leaders and MPs are speaking about another partition ... the members of I.N.D.I.A are threatening to divide South India…the DMK is referring to Sanatan as dengue and malaria and vowing to end it,” said Modi.

Drawing attention to the Congress party's history of creating problems rather than addressing them, Modi highlighted instances of partition on the lines of religion, appeasement, and neglect that characterized their governance since independence.

He called out the Congress for obstructing progress and playing divisive politics, urging voters to reject such divisive ideologies. “Countries that became independent around the time we got freedom have gone past ahead of us…why…because of whom?,” he asked.

“For the past 10 years, the Congress has been out of power. You have given the NDA a full majority. We have provided a permanent solution to the country's major problems,” he said.