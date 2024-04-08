Congress meets ECI, lodges complaint over Modi's 'Muslim League imprint' remark on manifesto

Congress on Monday raised strong objections to PM Narendra Modi's remarks on the grand old party's manifesto where he said their party manifesto for Lok Sabha polls has Muslim League imprint. A delegation of senior party leaders met with the Election Commission of India to raise a complaint.
Senior party leader Pawan Khera said, "We raised many issues, we lodged a strong objection to the way the Prime Minister gave the status of Muslim League to our manifesto. We also expressed our views on the Prime Minister's holdings in universities."
"Since elections have just been declared, the Election Commission should recommend whoever it wants to remove or not, the ministry is currently a caretaker government, and they do not have the right to impose restrictions on freedom of speech like this," he added.
Party veteran Salman Khurshid said that Congress is 'deeply saddened by what the Prime Minister said in his speeches, especially regarding our manifesto.' "You can disagree with a party, you can criticise it, but to claim that a national-level party would include blatant lies in its manifesto is disheartening," Khurshid said.
Khurshid said that they have put the matter before the Election Commission and have made a special request to them to take action on it.
(Published 08 April 2024, 10:50 IST)