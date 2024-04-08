Congress meets ECI, lodges complaint over Modi's 'Muslim League imprint' remark on manifesto

"Since elections have just been declared, the Election Commission should recommend whoever it wants to remove or not, the ministry is currently a caretaker government, and they do not have the right to impose restrictions on freedom of speech like this," he added.

Party veteran Salman Khurshid said that Congress is 'deeply saddened by what the Prime Minister said in his speeches, especially regarding our manifesto.' "You can disagree with a party, you can criticise it, but to claim that a national-level party would include blatant lies in its manifesto is disheartening," Khurshid said.

Khurshid said that they have put the matter before the Election Commission and have made a special request to them to take action on it.