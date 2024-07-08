Congress' Udit Raj accuses party leaders of running counter-campaign leading to Lok Sabha poll defeat

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj has blamed party leaders and AAP MLAs for his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, saying his colleagues ran a campaign against him while the coalition partners’ lawmakers were scared of Congress making inroads if he won.
Udit Raj contested the North-West Delhi seat and lost to BJP’s Yogender Chandoliya by 2.90 lakh votes.
He alleged that while AAP and Congress workers supported him, leaders of both parties were against him though the BJP's internal survey and IB's assessment had suggested that he would win.
AAP MLAs in the Lok Sabha constituency developed “insecurity” thinking that if Congress wins, then people may not vote for them in the Assembly election slated for early next year, Udit Raj claimed. “They ensured that people did not vote for me,” he said.
Taking on his party colleagues without taking any names, he claimed that the Delhi Congress leaders were running a campaign against him on social media that he is against Brahmins and Jats. It is not the BJP who worked against him, he said.
He claimed that those who worked against him had organisational responsibilities and were running the party even now. The Congress run by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi is different from the Congress run by these people, he said.
Demanding action against such leaders, he said the same people were responsible for the defeat of Congress candidates in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Published 08 July 2024, 10:44 IST