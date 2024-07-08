Congress' Udit Raj accuses party leaders of running counter-campaign leading to Lok Sabha poll defeat

AAP MLAs in the Lok Sabha constituency developed “insecurity” thinking that if Congress wins, then people may not vote for them in the Assembly election slated for early next year, Udit Raj claimed. “They ensured that people did not vote for me,” he said.

Taking on his party colleagues without taking any names, he claimed that the Delhi Congress leaders were running a campaign against him on social media that he is against Brahmins and Jats. It is not the BJP who worked against him, he said.

He claimed that those who worked against him had organisational responsibilities and were running the party even now. The Congress run by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi is different from the Congress run by these people, he said.

Demanding action against such leaders, he said the same people were responsible for the defeat of Congress candidates in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.