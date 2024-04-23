CPI (M) leader booked for cyber campaign against Congress's Vadakara Lok Sabha candidate Shafi Parambil

Kozhikode (Kerala): A case has been registered against a CPI (M) leader for allegedly carrying out an objectionable campaign against Congress Lok Sabha candidate and MLA Shafi Parambil on cyber platforms.

The case was registered against P K Ajeesh, a local committee member of the Marxist party, based on the complaint of a UDF worker, Perambra police said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint, the accused had made objectionable remarks on social media against Parambil, who is contesting in Vadakara constituency, and against the Muslim community.