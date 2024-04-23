CPI (M) leader booked for cyber campaign against Congress's Vadakara Lok Sabha candidate Shafi Parambil

Kozhikode (Kerala): A case has been registered against a CPI (M) leader for allegedly carrying out an objectionable campaign against Congress Lok Sabha candidate and MLA Shafi Parambil on cyber platforms.
The case was registered against P K Ajeesh, a local committee member of the Marxist party, based on the complaint of a UDF worker, Perambra police said on Tuesday.
As per the complaint, the accused had made objectionable remarks on social media against Parambil, who is contesting in Vadakara constituency, and against the Muslim community.
He was booked under significant sections of IPC.
Vadakara constituency has been witnessing an intense war of words between the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF over social media campaigns against its candidates.
CPI (M)'s K K Shailaja is seeking her electoral luck against Parambil in the April 26 LS polls.
(Published 23 April 2024, 09:30 IST)