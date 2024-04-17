Despite 2015 'Framework Agreement', Nagaland set for another polls without a solution to 77-year-old conflict

"Naga issue is a unique issue and Nagas are not fighting for autonomy under the Constitution of India or a financial package. Jawaharlal Nehru had given the statehood in 1963. But that did not bring a solution because Nagas did not demand statehood. Now why is Narendra Modi offering another solution under the Indian Constitution despite knowing that Nagas would not never accept that? It is also not that Nagas don't want development. But our political identity as Naga has to be honoured first," he said.

LS poll battle

Nagaland at present has an Opposition-less government with the BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leading it. Chumben Murry has been fielded as the consensus candidate of BJP-NDPP for the state's lone Lok Sabha seat. All 60 MLAs also extended their support to Murry. Congress, which does not have an MLA in the Assembly now, has fielded S. Supongmeren Jamir. In an apparent attempt to reap political benefits of the imbroglio over the Framework Agreement, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday promised that I.N.D.I.A. bloc would resolve the Naga conflict, if voted to power at The Centre. He called the 2015 Framework Agreement as another jumla of PM Modi. CM and NDPP Chief Neiphiu Rio has said that all legislators would pave the way (resign) for a political solution to the vexed Naga conflict.

Meanwhile, Eastern Naga People's Organisation (ENPO) in eastern Nagaland, which represents 20 MLAs, have decided to boycott the Lok Sabha elections to register their protest for not fulfilling its demand for a Frontier Nagaland Territory, comprising six districts.