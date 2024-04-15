Dingaleshwar Swami is no stranger to controversies

Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti-Balehosur has an uncanny knack for courting controversies. He has been vocal in his views, especially on issues pertaining to Veerashaiva-Lingayats.
His decision to contest as an Independent from Dharwad constituency has created ripples in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. His repeated harsh criticism in the last three weeks against Union minister Pralhad Joshi for allegedly ‘sidelining’ leaders of Lingayat community, who are in good numbers in the constituency, and his call to voters to defeat Joshi, seems to have ruffled BJP’s feathers. BJP rank and file was expecting Joshi to ease towards a fifth term.
Though Dingaleshwar Swami is the pontiff of Virakta Mutt at Balehosur and the junior seer of Fakireshwar Mutt at Shirahatti, both in Gadag district, he is not an unfamiliar face in Hubballi-Dharwad. He is seen by many as a seer linked to ‘controversies’ related to mutts, institutes and community. His candidature is seen as a new option for those who are not happy with either Joshi or the Congress.
‘Mahadayi issue as a weapon’
“Narendra Modi would not have allowed Joshi to be with him, if he had an inkling of his (Joshi’s) true character,” the seer says. Repeatedly clarifying that his fight was against Joshi, and not against BJP, the seer is also using the Mahadayi issue as a weapon against Joshi.
Claiming that his candidature is due to the pain Joshi inflicted on many, the seer announced the decision after holding meetings with several seers and devotees. However, Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Moorusaviramutt in Hubballi distanced himself from Dingaleshwar’s views.
Born in 1976 at Bommanal village in Koppal taluk, Bommayya became Dingaleshwar Swami, the head of Balehosur Mutt in 1995, after his training at Shivayoga Mandir near Badami and at various mutts.
Dingaleshwar Swami hit the headlines, for wrong reasons though, when he staked claims as the successor of Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Moorusaviramutt in Hubballi, which created a controversy.
Separate Lingayat religion status
He opposed the demand for separate Lingayat religion status, terming it politically-motivated. He was also critical of several seers and politicians. He also opposed construction of KLE Society’s medical college on 25 acres of land donated by the Moorusaviramutt, saying that the mutt’s property had to be protected. The seer was also against the stepping down of B S Yediyurappa from CM’s post.
His statement ‘mutts also need to give commission to get funds released’ too created flutters.
The seer became the successor of Fakira Siddharama Swami of Shirahatti Mutt in 2022.
Refusing to comment on the seer’s criticism, Joshi tactfully says his every word is a blessing. Meanwhile, Lingayat BJP MLAs in the district are batting in Joshi’s favour. They claim Joshi treated all communities equally.
In fact, this is not the first time that a religious leader is in the poll fray here. Maathe Mahadevi was the Kannada Nadu Party candidate in 2004, when Joshi became the MP for the first time.