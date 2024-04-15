Dingaleshwar Swami is no stranger to controversies

Though Dingaleshwar Swami is the pontiff of Virakta Mutt at Balehosur and the junior seer of Fakireshwar Mutt at Shirahatti, both in Gadag district, he is not an unfamiliar face in Hubballi-Dharwad. He is seen by many as a seer linked to ‘controversies’ related to mutts, institutes and community. His candidature is seen as a new option for those who are not happy with either Joshi or the Congress.