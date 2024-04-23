Drought relief funds: Victory for K'taka farmers, says KBG

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda (KBG) on Monday said the Centre’s assurance to the Supreme Court that it would take a decision soon on the release of drought relief funds to Karnataka is a victory for farmers of the state.
The state has sought Rs 18,172 crore from the Centre to take up drought relief works, including Rs 5,662 crore as compensation to farmers. The Centre should immediately release the money to farmers of the state as compensation for crop loss on a priority basis, Gowda told reporters here.
He said the state government has been demanding the Centre for the past nine months to release funds to take up drought relief works. But the Centre did not respond to the state’s plea. This has forced the state to approach the Supreme Court seeking justice, Gowda said.
“Though the Centre’s assurance to the Supreme Court brought a big relief to farmers, the state doesn’t want to make it a political issue. Our main aim is to provide relief to farmers,” he said.
The minister claimed that this incident clearly shows the Centre’s stepmotherly attitude towards the state.
Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka and Congress general secretary in-charge (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said, “The Karnataka government was forced to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court because the sulking prime minister was refusing to decide on its memorandum. Today, thanks to the intervention of the honourable Supreme Court, the Modi government has agreed to decide within a week.”
“This is a victory for the long-suffering farmers of Karnataka and for the state government which has fought for their welfare and interests, “ Ramesh posted on X.
“After the people of Karnataka rejected him decisively and resoundingly in May 2023 (in the Legislative Assembly elections), the prime minister has consistently discriminated against Kannadigas and the state of Karnataka,” Ramesh charged.
(Published 23 April 2024, 01:58 IST)