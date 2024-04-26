Koppal: 95-year-old woman dies moments before casting vote from home

Koppal: A 95-year-old woman, who had registered for voting from home, died due to age-related illness minutes before she could exercise her franchise at Halageri village in the taluk on Thursday.
Parvatamma Sajjan had enrolled her name for the 'vote from home' facility launched by the Election Commission for the first time to make voting easier for citizens aged 85 and above and persons with disabilities. Parvatamma died just before the polling officials could visit her house.
"I was expecting the polling officials to visit my house and had arranged a table to allow my grandmother to cast her vote in the home. But fate had other plans," Mudibasappa Sajjan, Parvatamma's grandson told reporters.
