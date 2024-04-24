JOIN US
LIVE
EVM-VVPAT case live: SC likely to pass order on pleas seeking complete verification at 2 pm

Hello readers, the Supreme Court will likely pass an order on pleas seeking complete verification of EVM-VVPAT today. Track live updates of the hearing with DH.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 05:19 IST

Highlights
04:2124 Apr 2024

What happens when EVMs and VVPATs don't match?

04:2124 Apr 2024

What is VVPAT

04:2124 Apr 2024

SC to issue directions today on pleas for cross-verification of votes cast through EVMs with VVPAT

05:1824 Apr 2024

Bench to hear matter at 2 pm

05:1524 Apr 2024

Officer from EC asked to be present at 2 pm to respond to queries

After expressing their queries, the bench asked an officer from the Election Commission to be present in the court at 2 pm to respond.

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh for ECI assured that the officer will be present.

05:1324 Apr 2024

Queries of the bench

The bench expressed the four following queries regarding VVPAT:

  1. Clarification about micro controller installation in controlling unit or in the VVPAT.

  2. Confirmation that microcontroller installed is one time programmable.

  3. How many Symbol Loading Units are available.

  4. Limitation for election petition is 30 days and hence the data was stored for 45 days. But as per RP Act, the limitation period is 45 days. So the period for storage may have to be correspondingly increased.

It further demanded clarification on whether the Control Unit only is sealed or the VVPAT is kept separately.

05:0424 Apr 2024

Bench assembles to issue order

Bench has assembles to pass order on pleas seeking complete verification of EVM-VVPAT.

"The matter is listed for directions, we had some queries", Justice Khanna said.

04:5524 Apr 2024

Bench has heard the matter

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipnkar Datta heard the matter.

(Published 24 April 2024, 04:29 IST)
