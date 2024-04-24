EVM-VVPAT case live: SC likely to pass order on pleas seeking complete verification at 2 pm

After expressing their queries, the bench asked an officer from the Election Commission to be present in the court at 2 pm to respond.
Senior Advocate Maninder Singh for ECI assured that the officer will be present.
The bench expressed the four following queries regarding VVPAT:
Clarification about micro controller installation in controlling unit or in the VVPAT.
Confirmation that microcontroller installed is one time programmable.
How many Symbol Loading Units are available.
Limitation for election petition is 30 days and hence the data was stored for 45 days. But as per RP Act, the limitation period is 45 days. So the period for storage may have to be correspondingly increased.
It further demanded clarification on whether the Control Unit only is sealed or the VVPAT is kept separately.
Bench has assembles to pass order on pleas seeking complete verification of EVM-VVPAT.
"The matter is listed for directions, we had some queries", Justice Khanna said.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipnkar Datta heard the matter.