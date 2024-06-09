Explained | Opposition's allegations of stock market scam amid LS poll results

The sudden rise and drop in BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty on June 3 and June 4 has opened doors for a new political battle with politicians in I.N.D.I.A. bloc including Rahul Gandhi alleging that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah tried to manipulate the investors by asking them to invest during the Lok Sabha election rallies.

As exit polls on June 3 predicted a return of Modi government at the Centre for third term, markets recorded an overall gain of more than Rs 11 lakh crore in investors' wealth as the BSE Sensex and Nifty zoomed more than 3 per cent which was the highest single-day gain in 3 years while closing at life time highs.

"Exit poll has activated the optimism of a memorable win for the ongoing government. Strong economic data like GDP growth, 100-days measures list and final budget will be the key points market will observe in the coming weeks," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services had said.

However, as the counting of votes commenced on June 4, the stocks witnessed a bloodbath unlike in the last four years since the Covid outbreak. Sensex fell by a massive margin of 4,389.73 points on the results noon while Nifty saw a drop by 1,379.40 points. It led to a total loss of over Rs 32 lakh crore ($386 billion) in investor wealth.