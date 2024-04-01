Filing of nominations picks up pace in Karnataka; V Somanna, P C Mohan & Sowmya Reddy submit papers

Bengaluru: The process of filing of nominations has picked up pace for the first of two phase Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka on April 26, with several candidates submitting their papers on Monday.

Among them were BJP MP from Bangalore Central P C Mohan and Congress candidate from Bangalore South Sowmya Reddy, a former MLA.

V Somanna and K Sudhakar, who had served as Ministers in the previous BJP government, filed nominations from Tumkur and Chikkaballapur segments, respectively.

Sudhakar's opponent from Congress Raksha Ramaiah too filed his papers, as also the latter's party colleagues Venkataramane Gowda ('Star' Chandru) and Shreyas M Patel from Mandya and Hassan, respectively.