Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Hebbalkar’s son no pushover in battle against ex-CM Shettar in BJP bastion

Belagavi: Last week Chief Minister Siddaramaiah solicited votes for Belgaum Lok Sabha Congress candidate Mrinal R Hebbalkar in Gokak, saying he was the ‘real candidate’ and not Mrinal.
This shows how crucial the Gokak Assembly segment is in the outcome of the parliamentary elections from the Belgaum seat.
Mrinal is the son of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, an emerging Lingayat leader. He is up against former chief minister Jagadish Shettar of the BJP, also a Lingayat.
Friends-turned-foes Laxmi and former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, a ST Nayaka community leader, are in a tug-of-war of sorts to take control of the district.
Brothers’ clout
The Jarkiholi brothers, Ramesh and Balachandra, are actively taking part in the BJP’s campaign. Ramesh is the sitting MLA from the Gokak seat, while Balachandra represents Arabhavi in the Assembly.
“Neither Congress’ guarantees nor Modi’s guarantee work here. If at all anything works here, it is only Jarkiholis’ guarantees,” a Muslim voter in Gokak, the hometown of the Jarkiholis, told DH.
Gokak constituency has over 35,000 Muslim voters. Ramesh has won this seat seven times in a row since 1999. He was with the Congress till 2019.
Modi youths’ choice
Youngsters (those below 30 years of age) firmly said that they would vote for PM Modi as, according to them, he has taken the country to new heights at the global level. “We are voting to elect a PM, not an MLA. So, our vote goes to Modi,” Pratap Nayak, a youth, said.
Similar sentiments were expressed in Belgaum Dakshin and Belgaum Uttar, but no so much in Belgaum Rural, the Assembly segment represented by Laxmi.
Guarantees’ sway
In Saundatti and Bailhongal, especially the rural parts, women voters vouched for the Congress’ guarantees. But Modi is equally popular in these places.
Lingayats, Marathas and Jains form the majority of the voter base in the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat. They have traditionally supported the BJP in most elections.
The Marathas have occasionally veered towards the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES) over the ‘merger of Belagavi district with Maharashtra’.
Though the MES is contesting this time too, it may not have much of an impact.
Initially, Jagadish Shettar faced stiff opposition over his candidature from his own party leaders. But it appears to have subsided substantially, thanks to Modi’s popularity.
Neha murder
The murder of college girl Neha Hiremath by her stalker Fayaz in Hubballi may have helped reorganise upper castes like Brahmins, Lingayats, Jains and Marathas in favour of the BJP.
Kannada activist Ashok Chandaragi said a lot of women feel they have gained financial independence due to the Congress government’s guarantees, including free bus travel scheme. But Modi’s popularity cannot be dismissed completely, he said.
“Belgaum has had a non-Congress MPs since 1996. So, it is difficult to say BJP will lose here this time. But Congress is putting up a strong fight, which may lead to a photo finish,” he said.