<p>Islamabad: Pakistan is set to hold the bidding to sell the state-owned airline after last year's failed attempt to offload it, state media reported on Wednesday. </p><p>The Pakistan government is trying to sell loss-making Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as envisaged under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.</p>.<p>Fed up with the piling up losses, the government last year made a determined bid to sell it, but it could not get an attractive offer and cancelled the plan.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with all corporate entities and company representatives participating in the privatisation process of the national airline, according to a press release posted on X by state broadcaster <em>PTV News</em>.</p>.Pakistan army chief Munir deliberately ‘igniting tensions’ with Afghanistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan.<p>“PIA’s bidding will take place on December 23, which will be broadcast live on all media,” it quoted the prime minister as saying.</p>.<p>He said the process was proceeding smoothly to restore the national carrier’s “lost prestige” and align it with modern requirements.</p>.<p>“We are ensuring transparency and merit in the privatisation process of PIA,” he was quoted as saying.</p>.<p>Sharif said the restoration of PIA’s flights worldwide would provide convenience to overseas Pakistanis, stressing that aligning it with modern requirements was “extremely essential” for the tourism sector’s development.</p>.<p>It would be the country’s first major privatisation in nearly two decades. </p>