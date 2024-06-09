Jarange claims Marathas assaulted for not voting for BJP in Beed LS seat; demands action

Speaking to reporters on the second day of his indefinite fast at Antarwali Sarathi village, Jarange claimed that Marathas in some villages in Beed district were being assaulted for not voting for BJP's Pankaja Munde, who lost to NCP (SP) candidate Bajrang Sonawane in the recently held polls. He appealed to the home minister and Beed superintendent of police to take action against such violence and urged Maratha youth to maintain peace and communal harmony.