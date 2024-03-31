Jharkhand parties in race to woo around 71 lakh young voters in age group of 18 to 29

Of the 2.55 crore electors eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls, 70.83 lakh are young voters and of them, 34.85 lakh are women, according to the state electoral rolls.

Of the total young voters, 22.33 lakh electors, including 11.39 lakh women, are between the age group of 18 and 22 and will exercise their franchise for the first time in Jharkhand where parliamentary and assembly polls were held five years ago.

Among the first-time voters, the number of electors between the age group of 18 and 19 is 8.08 lakh, including 4.48 lakh women voters, according to the state electoral rolls.

State leaders cutting across parties are reaching out to young voters with their existing schemes and promises to galvanise their support in the parliamentary polls.

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been an 'icon among young people' not only in India but also in the world.

“Youths have been in focus area of PM Modi. Hordes of programmes such as Start-up India, Stand-up India and entrepreneurship promotion were launched, targeting young citizens of the country. For higher education, the number of institutes like IITs, IIMs and AIIMS and others have increased during the last 10 years,” he told PTI.

Shahdeo said that focus on the youths will also be reflected in the party’s upcoming poll manifesto.

Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said that if opposition bloc INDIA comes to power, they would first discontinue the 'Agniveer' scheme.

“Job creation would be our prime focus if we come to power. Guaranteed apprenticeship with a stipend of Rs 1 lakh annually for graduate and diploma holders, would be rolled out and over 30 lakh vacancies in the government sector would be filled up and job security to the people working in the unorganised sector would be ensured,” he told PTI.

A JMM office-bearer said that the coalition government in Jharkhand launched various schemes for youths, including 'Guruji Credit Card' for education loan, 'Manki Munda Scholarship' for technical education to girls, 'Mukhya Mantri Sarthi Yojana' (a block level skill mission) and 75 per cent reservation to locals in private companies. 'We are reaching out to young voters with these schemes,' he said.

Political analysts said that young voters play a pivotal role in deciding the fate of candidates in every election.