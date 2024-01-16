Kharge being made 'sacrificial lamb', says Pralhad Joshi on former's appointment as I.N.D.I.A chief

The defeat of the Congress’ alliance is certain in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is being made a sacrificial lamb to prevent the blame on Gandhi family, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters on Monday reacting to Kharge’s appointment as chief of I.N.D.I.A bloc.
“Their (I.N.D.I.A) defeat is guaranteed if Rahul Gandhi heads the alliance. To shift the blame on Gandhi family, they are trying to make Kharge the sacrificial lamb by making him the chief of 'Ghamandi Ghatbandhan'," Joshi said.
Joshi termed the Congress-led alliance a 'Manemuruka Ghatbandhan.' "They are quarreling in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Kerala. A Congress leader told me that their party would have an alliance in Uttar Pradesh even if it gets just two seats of the 84 seats there. That is the situation of the Congress," he said.
Congress won in Telangana because Rahul Gandhi did not campaign there. It is better if he tours more, as people will see what/who he is. Manipur government gave permission for his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’ considering the situation there. We will allow his Yatra by making whatever arrangement is needed, Joshi said.
On Hegde’s remarks
Joshi refused to comment on BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde’s controversial statement, saying “Modi’s wish is that Ram Mandir inauguration should take place in a harmonious atmosphere. I don’t react to any controversial issue.”
He also said the appeasement politics of the Congress government is evident in the way it is handling Hangal moral policing and gang-rape case. An SIT should be constituted to probe the incident, he added.