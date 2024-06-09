Kumaraswamy thanks Modi ahead of taking oath as Union Cabinet Minister

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said today, "I am thanking Narendra Modiji for giving me an opportunity to serve in his government."

The Janata Dal (S) leader, who went to the Prime Minister's Official Residence on Lok Kalyan Marg for a meeting with PM-designate Narendra Modi said that it would be a great previlage to work for team Modi.

Kumaraswamy is set to take oath as Union Cabinet Minister in the swearing-in ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

"First I will [give] thanks to Modiji and people of Karnataka. The people of Karnataka blessed the BJP and JD(S) alliance. For this, I got an opportunity to serve the country. For me working for the welfare of Karnataka and for the whole of the country is important. Which portfolio I am getting is not important, " he said.

He added, "large number of followers came to Delhi from Karnataka. They are excited. I will be [a] fully satisfied person, if I able to meet the expectation of people of Karnataka through [my] work as a Union Minister."

To a question on the portfolio, HDK said," Though I am interested in Ministry of Agriculture, it is up to the Prime Minister's decision to allocate portfolio. I am happy to work with any portfolio."

