Lok Saba polls 2024: 114 candidates in fray for first phase in Rajasthan

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that two candidates each from Sikar and Dausa Lok Sabha constituencies and one candidate each from Jaipur, Alwar and Nagaur constituencies withdrew their nomination papers on Saturday.

After the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Saturday, a total of 114 candidates are participating in the elections in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Maximum 15 candidates are contesting in Jaipur Rural, 14 in Sikar, 13 in Churu and Jaipur each, 9 in Ganganagar, Alwar, Bikaner and Nagaur each, 8 in Jhunjhunu, 6 in Bharatpur, 5 in Dausa and 4 in Karauli-Sawai Madhopur.

On the other hand, 24 nomination papers were submitted by 17 candidates on Saturday for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of the second phase.

So far 27 candidates have submitted 44 nominations in 13 constituencies under the second phase.

Gupta informed that for the second phase, three candidates each from Jodhpur, Kota parliamentary constituency, two candidates each from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Banswara and Chittorgarh and one candidate each from Ajmer, Jalore and Udaipur submitted the nomination papers on Saturday.

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Congress candidate from Kota-Bundi Prahlad Gunjal were among the other candidates who filed the nomination papers on Saturday.

In the second phase, voting will be held in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Basanwada, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran on April 26.

The last date of filing the nomination is April 4. The nomination papers will be scrutinized on April 5 and the names can be withdrawn till April 8.

Counting of votes will take place on June 4.