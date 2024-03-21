Lok Sabha election 2024: Jharkhand to vote in four phases from May 13 to June 1; counting on June 4

Election to 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand will be held in four phases, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday.

While Singhbhum, Khunti and Lohardaga and Palamu will vote on May 13, Chatra, Koderma and Hazaaribag will go to the polls on May 20. Polling for Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi and Jamshedpur will be held on May 25, and Rajmahal, Dumka and Godda will vote on June 1.

The counting of votes will be done on June 4, and the results will be announced on the same date.

There are more than 2.55 crore voters in the state -- 1.29 crore male, 1.25 crore female and 407 transgenders. Among them 22 lakh constitute the first-time voters, and 3.6 lakh are people with disability.