Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 400 companies of central forces to stay in Bengal till June 19, says EC official

The decision was taken following a review of the current law and order situation of the post-poll West Bengal, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 19:42 IST
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 19:42 IST

Kolkata: As reports of post-poll violence are coming from parts of West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday decided to extend the stay of around 400 companies of central forces till June 19, a senior official said.

The decision was taken following a review of the current law and order situation of the post-poll West Bengal, he added.

"The central forces will now stay till June 19 primarily in the sensitive areas to see that the law and order there is not disturbed," the official told PTI.

The deployment schedule of these forces was also decided in the meeting.

Earlier, the poll panel had decided to retain the central forces personnel till June 6, two days after the counting was scheduled.

Published 02 June 2024, 19:42 IST
