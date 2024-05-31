Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 70,000 security personnel deployed in Punjab for polling

Chandigarh: Around 70,000 security personnel, including central forces, have been deployed in the wake of polling in 13 Lok Sabha seats on June 1, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said here on Friday.

Besides, 1.20 lakh polling staff have been deployed for the voting in the state, he said.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place from 7 am till 6 pm on Saturday.