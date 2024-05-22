Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 8,360 candidates in fray in 2024 LS polls, highest since 1996

The number of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls has seen a rise of over four times from 1,874 in 1952 — the first time elections were held — to 8,360 in 2024, and the average number of candidates per constituency has increased from 4.67 to 15.39 on an average, according to official data.

There used to be only around three to five contestants per Lok Sabha seats on an average till as late as the sixth Lok Sabha elections in 1977 but in the previous elections 14.8 candidates contested per constituency across the country.