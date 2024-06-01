Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP activist shot dead in Punjab's Ajnala

Amritsar: Two unidentified bike-borne assailants allegedly shot dead an AAP activist and left four others injured, police said on Saturday.

The assailants fled from the spot at Lakhuwal village in Ajnala, police added.

The incident took place on Friday night when a group of people were sitting outside a house, Ajnala police station SHO Balbir Singh said, adding two bike-borne assailants came suddenly and opened indiscriminate fire on the gathering.