<p>Experience the bold, tangy flavours of Pulimunchi, a beloved dish from coastal Karnataka, traditionally made with fish.</p><p>In this episode, Murali and Suchitra recreate the award-winning recipe from the Mangaluru round of the Cuisines of Karnataka cooking competition.</p><p>First-prize winner Priyanka Nayak adds a twist to the classic by using prawns, making it just as delicious and perfect for seafood lovers!</p><p>This prawn pulimunchi pairs beautifully with soft neer dose or hot, steamed rice—a wonderful choice for your next Sunday lunch.</p><p>Give it a try, and we bet it’ll soon become a family favourite!</p>