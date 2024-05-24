Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Acid test for Uttar Pradesh's OBC satraps in Poorvanchal

Lucknow: A lot will be at stake for the powerful regional OBC satraps, mostly alliance partners of BJP, as the Lok Sabha polls move to the Poorvanchal (eastern) region of Uttar Pradesh in the sixth and seventh phases of the elections.
The outcome of the polls in the region will, in all likelihood, decide the political future of these OBC satraps, who have been sweating hard in sweltering heat to ensure victory for the candidates of their parties as well as help their alliance partner.
At stake is the political future of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Apna Dal leader and union minister Anupriya Patel, Nishad Party (NP) leader and UP minister Sanjay Nishad, prominent OBC leader from BJP Dara Singh Chouhan and Apna Dal (Krishna) leader Pallavi Patel.
Of the 27 Lok Sabha seats in the region where voting is scheduled to be held on May 25 and June 1, the BJP had won 17 seats in the 2019 general elections. The Apna Dal (AD), BJP’s alliance partner, had won two seats. BSP had won five seats followed by the SP which had two seats in the 2019 polls.
The SBSP is contesting from the Ghosi LS seat where Om Prakash Rajbhar’s son, Anil Rajbhar is in the fray. Om Prakash Rajbhar faces a twin challenge of ensuring victory for his son and also help the saffron party in securing support of the electorally influential "Rajbhar" community, which has a sizable strength in around half a dozen seats including Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Ghazipur. and Lalganj.
Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad, whose son Praveen Nishad is contesting for the BJP, also faces a similar challenge. Nishad Party has been entrusted with the task of garnering support of the "Nishads" (boatmen), who play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the polls on at least six LS seats, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Mirzapur and some others.
The Apna Dal, a predominantly "Kurmi" outfit, is contesting two seats. Anupriya Patel herself is in the fray from the Mirzapur constituency. The "Kurmi" community has sizable strength on several LS seats, including Varanasi, Kaushambi, Phulpur, Pratapgarh and some others. The outcome of the polls on these seats will decide her political stature in the NDA.
Dara Singh Chouhan is another OBC satrap who had won Ghosi assembly seat on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket but later switched loyalty to the BJP. He, however, lost the assembly by-polls in Ghosi despite which he was made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. He will be tested again in the upcoming Ghosi LS polls.
Prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently resigned from the SP and formed his own outfit, is contesting as an independent candidate from the Kushinagar LS seat. The results will decide his political stature in the state.