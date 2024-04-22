Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | All eyes on EC over PM Modi's 'hate speech'; Congress demands disqualification of such candidates

New Delhi: All eyes are on the Election Commission over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “hate speech” at a campaign rally with the Congress on Monday demanding that candidates who create division among people be disqualified as candidates.

Parties like CPI(M) and CPI(ML)L too joined in seeking action, including a ban from campaigning, against him, even as the EC “declined to comment” on whether it has taken cognizance of the remarks and complaints and what action it proposes to take.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sought a meeting with Modi to hand over a copy of his party’s manifesto, as the Prime Minister referred to the document to level allegations against it. Several “concerned” citizens also approached the poll body against the “communal remarks”.

Insisting that Modi’s remarks came against the backdrop of unenthusiastic reports from the first phase of polling, Congress said its candidates and workers will send copies of their party’s manifesto to PM Modi. A number of concerned citizens also emailed the EC following calls on social media.