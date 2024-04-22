JOIN US
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC declines comment on PM's Rajasthan poll speech

'We decline comment,' a poll panel spokesperson said on queries related to the prime minister's speech on Sunday in Banswara.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 10:35 IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday declined to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his poll speech in Rajasthan.

"We decline comment," a poll panel spokesperson said on queries related to the prime minister's speech on Sunday in Banswara.

Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

(Published 22 April 2024, 10:35 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiRajasthanElection CommissionLok Sabha Elections 2024

