Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | All you need to know about polling in Phase 7: Who votes & key contest

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will come to end with polling in seventh and last phase on June 1. The voting will take place for 57 Lok Sabha constituencies across seven states and a Union Territory.
Here's everything you need to know about polling in Phase 7.
As many as 10.06 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 57 seats spread across eight states and union territories. The last phase will decide the fate of 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Around 10.9 lakh polling officials are deployed in 1.09 lakh polling stations in these constituencies.
All 13 seats in Punjab and four in Himachal Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, three in Jharkhand and one in Chandigarh will witness polling in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls.
Uttar Pradesh
Varanasi
Mahrajganj
Gorakhpur
Kushinagar
Deoria
Bansgaon
Ghosi
Ghazipur
Ballia
Salempur
Chandauli
Mirzapur
Robertsgan
Punjab
Gurdaspur
Amritsar
Khadoor Sahib
Jalandhar (SC)
Hoshiarpur (SC)
Anandpur Sahib
Ludhiana
Fatehgarh Sahib (SC)
Faridkot
Firozpur
Bathinda
Sangrur
Patiala
Bihar
Arrah
Buxar
Karakat
Jahanabad
Nalanda
Patna Sahib
Pataliputra
Sasaram
West Bengal
Barasat
Basirhat
Diamond Harbour
Dum Dum
Jaynagar
Jadavpur
Kolkata Dakshin
Kolkata Uttar
Mathurapur
Himachal Pradesh
Mandi
Shimla
Kangra
Hamirpur
Chandigarh
Odisha
Balasore
Bhadrak
Jajpur
Jagatsinhpur
Kendrapara
Mayurbhanj
Jharkhand
Dumka
Godda
Rajmahal
Varanasi: Narendra Modi (BJP) vs Ajay Rai (Congress)
Mandi: Kangana Ranaut (BJP) vs Vikramaditya Singh (Congress)
Chandigarh: Manish Tewari (Congress) vs Sanjay Tandon (BJP)
Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) vs Pratik Ur Rahman (CPIM)
Seats: 57 - Gen:41; SC:13; ST:3
States/UTs: 8
Candidates: 904
Women Candidates: 95
Voters: 10.06 crore
Men: 5.24 crore
Women: 4.82 crore
Third gender: 3574
Polling stations: 1.09 lakh
Polling officials: 10.9 lakh
