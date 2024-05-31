Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | All you need to know about polling in Phase 7: Who votes & key contest

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 11:44 IST
Comments

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will come to end with polling in seventh and last phase on June 1. The voting will take place for 57 Lok Sabha constituencies across seven states and a Union Territory.

How are many candidates are in fray in Phase 7

As many as 10.06 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 57 seats spread across eight states and union territories. The last phase will decide the fate of 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around 10.9 lakh polling officials are deployed in 1.09 lakh polling stations in these constituencies.

How many constituencies are heading to the polls in the Phase 7

All 13 seats in Punjab and four in Himachal Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, three in Jharkhand and one in Chandigarh will witness polling in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Uttar Pradesh

  • Varanasi

  • Mahrajganj

  • Gorakhpur

  • Kushinagar

  • Deoria

  • Bansgaon

  • Ghosi

  • Ghazipur

  • Ballia

  • Salempur

  • Chandauli

  • Mirzapur

  • Robertsgan

Punjab

  • Gurdaspur

  • Amritsar

  • Khadoor Sahib

  • Jalandhar (SC)

  • Hoshiarpur (SC)

  • Anandpur Sahib

  • Ludhiana

  • Fatehgarh Sahib (SC)

  • Faridkot

  • Firozpur

  • Bathinda

  • Sangrur

  • Patiala

Bihar

  • Arrah

  • Buxar

  • Karakat

  • Jahanabad

  • Nalanda

  • Patna Sahib

  • Pataliputra

  • Sasaram

West Bengal

  • Barasat

  • Basirhat

  • Diamond Harbour

  • Dum Dum

  • Jaynagar

  • Jadavpur

  • Kolkata Dakshin

  • Kolkata Uttar

  • Mathurapur

Himachal Pradesh

  • Mandi

  • Shimla

  • Kangra

  • Hamirpur

Chandigarh

Odisha

  • Balasore

  • Bhadrak

  • Jajpur

  • Jagatsinhpur

  • Kendrapara

  • Mayurbhanj

Jharkhand

  • Dumka

  • Godda

  • Rajmahal

What are the key contest in Phase 7? 

  • Varanasi: Narendra Modi (BJP) vs Ajay Rai (Congress)

  • Mandi: Kangana Ranaut (BJP) vs Vikramaditya Singh (Congress)

  • Chandigarh: Manish Tewari (Congress) vs Sanjay Tandon (BJP)

  • Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) vs Pratik Ur Rahman (CPIM)

In Number | Phase 7

  • Seats: 57 - Gen:41; SC:13; ST:3

  • States/UTs: 8

  • Candidates: 904

  • Women Candidates: 95

  • Voters: 10.06 crore

  • Men: 5.24 crore

  • Women: 4.82 crore

  • Third gender: 3574

  • Polling stations: 1.09 lakh

  • Polling officials: 10.9 lakh

Published 31 May 2024, 11:44 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

